Kabul, Nov 21: Afghan police on Saturday said that several rockets landed in various areas of Kabul.

The rockets hit the capital city a few minutes after two explosions happened in Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas, TOLO News quoted the police as saying.

The explosion in Arzaan Qeemat left one security force member dead and three more wounded.

