Imphal, Jan 5 (PTI) Four houses, which have been abandoned since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023, were gutted in a fire at New Lambulane locality here, officials said.

At least three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, first noticed around 9 pm on Thursday, they said.

"It is not yet clear how the blaze erupted and engulfed the houses. An inquiry will determine the cause of the fire,” an official said.

The damage to property is also being assessed, he said.

The houses belong to a particular community, and have been abandoned since May last year, he said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the incident was a conspiracy by miscreants to disturb peace in the area.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured due to the ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the northeastern state since May last year.

