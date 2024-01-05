Aravalli, January 5: A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom here on Thursday, officials said. As per officials, the blaze broke out in Modasa town.

A thick smoke was seen billowing out of the showroom, triggering panic among people.

Fire Erupts at Motorcycle Showroom in Aravalli

#WATCH | Gujarat: A fire broke out at a motorcycle showroom in the Modasa town of the Aravalli district. More details awaited. (4.1) pic.twitter.com/jhHjj7Ipdj — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2024

A call regarding the incident was received at the Modasa Municipality Fire Department, they said.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

