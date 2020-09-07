Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit at Kozhikode airport has seized 653 grams of gold and 10,000 cigarettes from the possession of four passengers travelling by two different flights, according to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive).

"One passenger carried 325 gram gold by flight SG 9560 from Jeddah. While the remaining three passengers carried 10,000 cigarettes, 207 gram gold and 121 gram gold separately by flight SG153 from Dubai," said the Commissionerate.

One passenger hid the gold inside adaptors and cello tape while the other three concealed gold and cigarettes inside a speaker and wheels of a trolley bag, Commissionerate added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

