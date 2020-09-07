Devachan, September 7: People on Monday paid tribute to Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin, who laid down his life during the pre-emptive operation carried out by the Indian Army on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh on August 29. People raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai" chants at the funeral of 51-year-old Nyima Tenzin in Devachan in Leh today. India-China Stand-Off in Ladakh: Indian Army Thwarts Chinese Army's Attempt to Transgress Near Southern Bank of Pangong Lake.

Tenzin had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the last week of August. At the time of the blast, he was patrolling on the eastern side of the Pangong lake, on the edge of India's disputed border with China. Tenzin was a company commander in the SFF, which is a paramilitary force. A junior soldier Tenzin Loden was also injured in the explosion. India-China Stand-Off: Chinese PLA Violates Consensus, Carries Out Provocative Movements in Eastern Ladakh, Move Thwarted by Indian Army Soldiers.

Video of People raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" slogans on Nyima Tenzin's Funeral:

#WATCH People raise 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants at the funeral of Special Frontier Force Commando Nyima Tenzin in Devachan, Leh today. He had lost his life in an anti-personnel mine blast near the Line of Actual Control in the last week of August pic.twitter.com/K37bvawvdw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

The commando belonged to the 7th Battalion of the Special Frontier Force (SFF). It is also called "Establishment 22" or "Vikas Battalion". The SFF is a unit under the Indian Army made up of Tibetans. The force was raised during the India-China war in 1962.

