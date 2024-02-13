Kolkata, February 13: Following the deaths of four children who lost their lives in a village in North Dinajpur the ruling Trinamool Congress has urged the Governor to visit the site and "fix accountability" for the "monumental tragedy." The TMC sought to put the blame of the children's deaths on the Border Security Force, which it said was engaged in "illegal" drain expansion work in Chopra in North Dinajpur.

"Yesterday, 4 innocent children lost their lives in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra during an illegal drain expansion by @BSF_India. Our MPs Pratima Mondal and Dola Sen wrote a letter to the Governor, who has agreed to meet our delegation on February 15th. We request that he show the same urgency in visiting Chopra and fixing accountability that he did by cutting short his trip from Kerala to visit Sandeshkhali," the AITC said in a post on X. West Bengal Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Killing Mother and Sister in Tarakeswar, Probe Underway.

TMC also undertook a protest today condemning the "negligence" of the BSF. "Our silent protest today reflects the deep pain & sorrow caused by the tragic deaths of 4 innocent children due to @BSF_India 's negligence in Uttar Dinajpur's Chopra. For what crime did these innocent souls pay the ultimate price, HM @AmitShah? At the protest site, each face bears the weight of mourning, demanding accountability & justice for these precious lives lost," the AITC said.

TMC leader and West Bengal Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja said that a 12-member party delegation will be meeting the Governor on Thursday to brief him about the incident. "We want to meet the Governor, a delegation of 12 members from the political party has been given time by him on February 15. We will meet him at noon at Raj Bhavan and tell him about the incident that happened in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur," she told ANI. West Bengal Shocker: Teenager Killed, Body Set on Fire by Friends After He Refuses to Share Online Game Password With Them; Four Arrested.

A 12-member delegation comprises MPs, senior ministers, MLAs and state leaders. Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Udayan Guha, Bratya Basu, Dr Shashi Panja, Birbaha Hansda, Gautam Deb, Dola Sen, MP, Pratima Mondal, MP, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia and Kunal Ghosh are part of the delegation.

