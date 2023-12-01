Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Assam government has ordered the immediate suspension of 15 officers, 4 state civil servants, and 11 senior police officers, in line with the recommendation made by a committee that was mandated to look into the alleged Assam Public Service Commission scam back in 2013.

A one-man Inquiry Commission of Justice (Retd.) BK Sharma has reported that "anomalies and malpractices" were resorted to for the selection of candidates in exchange of money and other extraneous consideration by then APSC chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul.

The suspended Assam civil service officers are: Akashee Duwarah, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner of Jorhat; Dhiraj Kumar Jain, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Election Department and Joint CEO, Assam; Dhrubajyoti Hatibaruah, ACS, Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department; and Hitesh Mazumdar, ACS, Addl. District Commissioner of South Salmara, Mankachar.

According to the Assam government notification, Hitesh Mazumdar was a "beneficiary" of the anomalies and malpractices carried out by the APSC and he got a recommendation by the APSC for appointment by enhancement of his originally scored marks in the Final Tabulation Sheet, based on which the final results were declared.

The suspended Assam Police Service officers are Dipankar Dutta Lahkar, Nitu Mani Das, Rumir Timungpi, Faruk Ahmed, Kalyan Kr Das, Kula Pradip Bhattacharyya, Nilanjal Gogoi, Nandini Kakati, Anal Jyoti Das, Sajahan Sarkar, and Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of the said officials will be the same as his or her last place of posting, subject to review if deemed necessary. (ANI)

