Rewari (Haryana), Apr 25 (PTI) Four patients died in a private hospital here on Sunday allegedly due to a shortage of medical oxygen even as the district administration launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the deaths.

After the incident, the relatives of some of the patients, who were admitted to the hospital functioning as a designated COVID facility, held a protest outside the building complex alleging there was a grave shortage of medical oxygen.

“Three patients died in ICU while one patient died in the ward. We have limited oxygen supplies. We are repeatedly telling administration about this and have been sending them reminders,” a hospital official told reporters outside the building.

“We are sending empty oxygen cylinders to the vendors to load them again. Since 9 am, we are telling the authorities that we have limited stock,” he said.

He said the hospital has a per day consumption of 300 medical oxygen cylinders. “There are 114 COVID patients admitted in the hospital,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner, Narnaul, Ajay Kumar, who is currently officiating as DC of Rewari district, said the allegations of oxygen shortage and four deaths were made by the hospital.

“Sub Divisional Magistrate, Rewari, Chief Medical Officer, Rewari and other officials are at the hospital to find out exact reasons that led to these deaths. They (hospital) are claiming that there was oxygen shortage. However, from the administration's end, regular supply has been given. So, we are finding out where the gap arose, all this is being investigated,” Ajay Kumar told PTI over phone.

Meanwhile, a relative whose aunt was admitted to the hospital could be seen pleading with some police officials outside the hospital telling them to do something immediately to ensure the facility gets adequate stock of medical oxygen.

Notably, Haryana has seen a surge in coronavirus cases and fatalities during the current month. The demand for medical liquid oxygen has also increased in hospitals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)