Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Four Central Reserve Police Reserve jawans and a civilian have been injured after terrorists attacked a Naka party at Model Town, here on Wednesday.

The CRPF has confirmed that four personnel and civilian sustained injuries.

Also Read | GST Day 2020: Check Current GST Rates, List of Important Items and Slabs Under Goods And Services Tax in India.

"Four CRPF personnel and civilian sustained injuries, all of them have been evacuated to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the CRPF said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai's Famous Lalbaughcha Raja Will Not Keep Ganesh Idol This Year: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 1, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)