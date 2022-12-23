Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Four people were killed while four others sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were traveling in fell into a 40-feet deep ditch in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district, an official said on Friday. The incident occurred at Agarpani valley near Polmi under Kukdur police station area in the district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

There were a total of eight passengers, including the driver in the car during the time of the incident.

Those who died were identified as Fagu Yadav (60), a resident of Sakin , Sati Bai (35), a resident of Sakin Damakheda, Kaushalya (70), a resident of Sakin Kusmi and Malti (45), a resident of Sakin Bhanpuri.

The four injured are currently undergoing treatment in Bemetara.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manisha Thakur said, "A vehicle fell into a ditch in the district in which two women and one man died on the spot and later one more woman died while undergoing treatment. Four others, including the driver who sustained minor injuries in the accident, are currently undergoing treatment in Bemetara. All of them were members of the same family and they were returning from Allahabad after bone immersion."

The police official said that the accident could have taken place due to the negligence of the driver as it was a dark and a valley area.

In the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that a vehicle suddenly appeared from front and the driver in his attempt to avoid being hit swerved due to which the car fell into the ditch.

A case has been registered into the matter and an investigation into the matter is on, the official added. (ANI)

