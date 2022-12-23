New Delhi, December 23: Sixteen Army personnel were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday, the Army said. Sikkim Road Accident: 16 Indian Army Jawans Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge Near India-China Border.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning and was going towards Thangu. Enroute, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope at Zema while negotiating a sharp turn, according to the Army. COVID-19: Passengers Arriving at Delhi’s IGI Airport Seen Wearing Face Masks After Centre Issues Coronavirus Guidelines (See Pics).

"In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said.