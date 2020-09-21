Ghaziabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Four youths died after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trailer on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Monday.

The four were en route to Baghpat via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway after appearing in an exam in Moradabad when the accident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.

Taiyyab and Irshad (26) died on the spot, while Ammu (15) and Harkesh (23) were rushed to a nearby hospital in Muradnagar town, where they succumbed to their injuries on Monday morning, the SP said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The truck has been impounded, but the driver fled away from the spot, the officer added. PTI

