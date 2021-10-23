Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Four people have died and around twelve are reportedly injured in a road accident that took place near Navle bridge in Pune, informed local police.

As per the police, a tanker carrying thinner hit another tanker and a six-seater vehicle late at night on Friday.

Also Read | Congress To Contest All 40 Bihar Lok Sabha Seats in 2024 As Party Snaps Ties With RJD.

The injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)