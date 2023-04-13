New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Four empty coaches of the New Delhi-Katra special train derailed at a platform here on Thursday while entering the station, officials said.

The incident happened around 6 pm and no one was injured, they said.

Movement of some trains at the New Delhi Railway Station remained restricted for some time due to the incident.

The Divisional Railway Manager is monitoring the situation, officials added.

