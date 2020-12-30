Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A case of alleged embezzlement of Rs 6 lakh from the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust came into light on September 9 and four people have been arrested in this connection.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Deepak Kumar said, "On September 9, a case of embezzlement of Rs 6 lakh from Ram Janmbhoomi Trust was revealed."

"The case was registered by the Secretary-General of the Trust. The team led by ASP has arrested four people involved in the case. Others will also be arrested soon," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

