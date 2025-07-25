Imphal, Jul 25 (PTI) Four people have been arrested with 3.5 kg of heroin and unaccounted cash amounting to nearly Rs 1 crore at T Khullen area in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Friday.

The drug, which was concealed in soap cases, unaccounted cash worth Rs 99,09,850 and two four-wheelers were recovered from their possession during an operation, they said.

The seized heroin is estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore, an official said.

Further investigation is underway.

