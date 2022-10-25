New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Four people, including a woman, were injured after a man, under the influence of alcohol, opened fire following an argument over the bursting of firecrackers in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram, police said on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old accused has been arrested, they added.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, and shifted the injured people to a hospital, a senior officer said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that accused Arvind Kumar confronted those bursting firecrackers in his neighbourhood and fired gunshots, injuring Manju Jain, Dalmeet Singh, Shubham Jain and Ankur Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Police said Kumar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at the Keshav Puram police station and Kumar, a resident of Tri Nagar in Keshav Puram, arrested, the DCP said.

Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot and an illegal automatic pistol, along with a live cartridge, was seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

The condition of the injured is stable, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

