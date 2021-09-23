Kolkata, Sept 23 (PTI) Four people were injured as the wall of a building in eastern Kolkata's Kareya area collapsed on Thursday morning, following a loud noise, suspected to be that of a blast, police said.

The incident happened around 6.30 am in Ahiripukur 1st Lane, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Fines Petitioner Rs 50,000 For Filing PIL With ‘Intention of Enmity’.

"Locals heard a loud sound from the building and informed the police. On reaching the spot, we found that a wall on the ground floor of the four-storied building collapsed and four inhabitants were injured," a senior police officer said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, he said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 6 Pro Hands-On Video Leaked Online Ahead of Its Debut: Report.

Forensic experts were examining the spot, he said, adding that an investigation was started.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)