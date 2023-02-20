Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Relief Organisation on Monday flagged off the first batch of four Kashmiri migrant girls for a free skiing course at the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, an official said.

This is the first time that such an initiative has been taken by the organisation, an outcome of the special governance camps held at six locations here from February 4-15 to ensure 100 per cent saturation of social security schemes for Kashmiri migrant pandit community, the official said.

The officials said a batch of four Kashmiri migrant girls was deputed to Gulmarg for free skiing course in collaboration with the department of youth services and sports J-K.

"From every district, five girls each were selected for the course. The relief organisation also facilitated four migrant girls in the skiing course which is being organized by the Youth services and Sports department from February 21 to March 6," the official said.

He said another batch of Kashmiri migrant boys will also be sent for free skiing courses at Gulmarg.

