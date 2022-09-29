Patna (Bihar) [India], September 29 (ANI): At least four people were killed and nine injured after mutliple rounds of firing in connection with illegal sand mining in the Maner in Bihta in Patna district of Patna, police said on Thursday.

Among the four dead included notorious criminal Shatrughan Rai, Patna Police said.

Also Read | Centre Extends Proposal Mandating Minimum of 6 Airbags in Cars to October 2023.

The incident took place in the Diara area of Maner.

The firing reportedly took place after a fight for power between two groups over the illegal sand mining in the area. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress President Election: Ashok Gehlot Says ‘Will Not Contest, Apologised to Sonia Gandhi for What Happened in Jaipur’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)