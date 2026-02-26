New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine Jaideep Singh Senger, a convict in the Unnao custodial death case, who has sought suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

The High Court ordered that Senger be taken to AIIMS on Thursday for a comprehensive medical examination.

The court has sought a detailed medical report from AIIMS on whether Senger is suffering from cancer, as claimed in his plea. The medical board has also been asked to specify the stage and nature of the ailment, if confirmed.

Additionally, the High Court has directed the board to clarify whether adequate treatment can be provided to him while he remains in jail or through visits to a government hospital, or whether specialised treatment at AIIMS is required.

Senger has moved the court seeking suspension of his sentence, citing serious health concerns. The matter is listed for further hearing after submission of the medical report.

Jaideep Singh Senger is serving a 10-year sentence in the Unnao custodial death case and surrendered to jail authorities after the High Court's direction. He is seeking interim bail on medical grounds, alleging that he is suffering from Stage-IV oral cancer.

A detailed report is, thus, sought by the High Court on whether he is suffering from cancer and whether treatment can be provided to him from jail or by visiting the government hospital, as Sengar's counsel argued that he requires specialised treatment and care, which is not possible in prison.

A division bench of justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja on Tuesday issued a direction to constitute a medical board and examination of Jaideep Singh Senger.

While issuing direction the bench observed, "In matters concerning suspension of sentence on medical grounds, the Court must be guided by reliable and objective medical opinion and documents.

""In the present case, this Court is of the view that an independent medical assessment by a duly constituted Medical Board is necessary to ascertain the current health condition of the applicant," the High Court ordered today.

According to the court's order, "the Medical Board shall conduct a comprehensive evaluation of Jaideep Singh Senger and submit a report on whether he is suffering from cancer or any other life-threatening disease, and if so, then at what stage? Secondly, whether the treatment, if any, can be adequately provided to him within the jail hospital or through escorted visits to government hospitals, or not?"The applicant (Senger) shall also be entitled to produce his prior medical history of treatment at AIIMS tomorrow, the High Court said.

Senior advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey alongwith Advocates SPM Tripathi and Hemant Shah, appeared for Jaideep Singh Senger. It was submitted that he is suffering from serious and life-threatening medical conditions, including Stage-IV oral cancer with suspected recurrence, osteoradionecrosis (ORN), trismus, and chronic infection of the jaw.

It was submitted that the applicant had earlier undergone surgery for oral cancer at AIIMS in October 2020 and has since been under continuous treatment.

"He requires continuous specialised treatment and proper medical care, which cannot be adequately provided within prison facilities and hence prays that the present application be allowed," according to Sengar's advocates. (ANI)

