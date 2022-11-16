Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Four people were killed and two others injured after a Tata Magic auto collided with a lorry on the Mallepally national highway of Andhra Pradesh's Gandepalli in the early hours of Wednesday.

Out of the four people who lost their lives from the 13 who were onboard the Tata Magic auto, one died on the spot, while three others died at the Rajahmundry Government Hospital, according to an official.

Also Read | Uttarakhand College Ragging: Seven MMBS Students Force 40 Juniors To Strip in Freezing Cold on Hostel Terrace, Suspended; Principal Says ‘Such Activities Cannot Be Tolerated’.

Two people are seriously injured and the rest suffered minor injuries and are undergoing medical treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. (ANI)

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Man Attempts To Rape 11-Year-Old Girl in Toilet at King George’s Medical University, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)