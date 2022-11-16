Lucknow, November 16: The Lucknow police have arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rape an 11-year-old girl at King George's Medical University (KGMU) here. Lucknow Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Falls To Death From Fourth Floor of Apartment Under Mysterious Circumstances, Family Blame Her Alleged Lover.

Chowk Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) I.P. Singh said that the accused, Satyendra, was attending to an elderly person at the hospital, where the girl's father was also admitted. Both the patients were sharing a ward, Singh added. UP Shocker: Man Rapes Woman After Consuming Energy Booster Pills in Unnao; Victim Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding.

He said that the girl alleged that the accused followed her to the toilet, where he sexually harassed her. The accused fled when she shouted out for help. The ACP said the police have registered an FIR for an attempt to rape, molestation and illegal confinement against the accused.

