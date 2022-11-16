Mumbai, November 16: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttarakhand, seven students alleged ragged their juniors by making them strip in cold in Dehradun. As per reports, the incident took place at Srinagar Medical College. After the incident came to light, the principal suspended the seven students of the 2019-20 MBBS batch. Reportedly, the students ragged about 40 juniors a few days ago.

According to a report in the Times of India, the seven seniors has allegedly forced their juniors to strip on the terrace of the hostel in cold. The incident took place on the night of November 11. The incident came to light after one of the junior student's parent's approached the college administration with a formal complaint. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

Following this, many juniors came out and spoke about their ordeal and narrated the incident to college authorities. Surprisingly, the fcats shared by the junior students turned out to be true when subsequent findings were conducted by the college committee. Dr CMS Rawat, Principal of the medical college said, "The matter was probed at various levels."

He aid that they called about 30 to 40 junior students and even cross-checked their statements. Rawat also revealed that the suspended students had have had disciplinary issues in the past. Interestingly, some of the suspended student's conversations with their juniors were also collected. After investigation, the committee took an action against the students.

After the incident, the seven students have been barred from all academic sessions for the next three months. The principal said, "A behavioural assessment will be conducted by the committee before they are allowed to resume their studies in the medical college." He further added, "This is a clear message for all students. Such activities cannot be tolerated. The new batch has just joined and anyone found harassing a junior won't be spared." Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Thrash Junior, Force Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

Off lately, government medical colleges across the state have been in news for cases of "ragging". There have been numerous incidents where juniors' heads were shaved, or they were verbally abused and harassed while some students were also thrashed on college campus.

