Sonhbadra (UP), May 7 (PTI) Four people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two trucks here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place on the Varanasi-Shakti Nagar road in Pipri area here around 3 pm, they said.

A coal-laden truck collided head-on with another one that was coming from the opposite direction, said Circle Officer, Pipri, Vijay Shankar Mishra.

The coal-laden truck fell into a deep ditch, killing four people. While three deceased have been identified as Shivarti Devi (50), Rahul Kumar (21) and Dinesh Kumar (25), the identity of the fourth is not yet known, he said.

Three people were also injured in the accident. They were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the officer said.

