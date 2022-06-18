Noida, Jun 18 (PTI) Police here on Saturday said it has arrested four members of a DJ group for allegedly creating nuisance by playing music beyond permissible limit late in the night during a private function.

The accused were playing the music around 12.30 am last night during a programme at Baraat Ghar in Hoshiarpur village, police said.

"The DJ group had come from Greater Noida. Those arrested have been identified as Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Kapil Sharma and Chand-all residents of the Bisrakh area," a police spokesperson said.

Police have also seized their 10 sound boxes, three amplifiers, six DJ lights, a generator, a sound mixer device and a pick-up truck which were used by the quartet during the function, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 268 (nuisance causing annoyance to public), 291 (repeat public nuisance), among others, police said.

In compliance with the instructions on checking loud music by the UP government, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar had started a crackdown in April, when it served notices on around 900 religious places, including 602 temples and 265 mosques.

Police had also seized equipment of around two dozen disc jockeys (DJ) who were found flouting the norms, the officials said.

According to ambient air quality standards for noise, the permissible sound limit during daytime in industrial areas is 75 decibels, while it is 65 db in commercial areas, 55 db in residential areas and 50 db in silence zones.

During night time, the permissible sound limit in industrial areas is 70 decibels, while it is 55 db in commercial areas, 45 db in residential areas and 40 db in silence zones.

