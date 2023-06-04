Agra, Jun 4 (PTI) Four men drowned while bathing in the Yamuna River near Hathi Ghat here, police said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Tushar, Sonu, Sachin and Ritik, all residents of Naulakha in Sadar Bazar, went to Tajganj crematorium to attend the last rite of a neighbour, Raj Kumar Singh incharge at Itmad-ud-daulah Police Station said.

After performing puja at Hathi Ghat they went to the river to bathe and drowned after slipping into the deep water, he said.

Two others who jumped into the river to save their friends also began drowning, but were saved by the people who were present at the ghat.

On Sunday morning, the bodies of Tushar, Sonu and Sachin were recovered from Dusshera Ghat and Ritik's body was found on the Hathi Ghat, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

