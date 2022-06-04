New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Four people wanted in a murder case in Jharkhand capital Ranchi were arrested from the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Jharkhand Police, arrested the accused -- Rahul Kujur (22), Munawer Afaque (23), Kawish Adman (26) and Dablu Kujur (47) -- from Gazipur in east Delhi Friday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said the arrests were made following joint raids in different areas of Delhi.

The arrested accused are residents of Ranchi.

The accused have disclosed that in conspiracy with their associates, they had fired indiscriminately with multiple firearms targeting one Bharat Bhushan sitting in his car with his driver and bodyguard near Galaxy Mall, Ratu Road in Ranchi on Monday, the DCP said.

Bhushan had sustained five gunshot injuries and died later. The murder was committed by the accused persons to avenge the firing upon Rahul by Bhushan earlier in February in which Rahul got injury in his leg, the police said.

In order to evade arrest, the accused had gone to Kolkata and later came to Delhi on Friday, the police said.

The arrested persons were arrested earlier in many criminal cases, including of extortion, murder, attempt to murder, threat, conspiracy, assault, hurt and intimidation, in Jharkhand, the police said.

