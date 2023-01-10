Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Four public universities of Karnataka and varsities of Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday signed agreements for collaboration in higher education.

The pacts applicable to undergraduate courses were inked in the presence of Karnataka Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan at State Higher Education Council (SHEC), a statement issued by the minister said.

Also Read | Army to Get Made-In-India HELINA Anti-Tank Missile, VSHORAD Missile System.

Vice-chancellors of all four public universities and delegates of Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) were present, it added.

Agreements took place between Bangalore City University, Bangalore University, Mangalore University and Commonwealth, Kutzdown Universities of Pennsylvania.

Also Read | Mumbai: Four Waiters Arrested on Charge of Beating Customer Over Heated Argument in Andheri East.

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) entered into a pact with Millersville University.

As per the agreement, Bangalore City University would share knowledge in the areas of English, computer science, business administration, sports management and sports psychology.

Bangalore University would be benefitted in the areas of geography and geo-information science. This would also enable it to commence twinning programmes which would facilitate to send students to the universities in US, the statement read.

Mangalore University will work in the areas of Strategic Communications and Business Administration. The VTU will be benefitted in geo-information science degree courses.

Narayan was quoted as saying that the agreements would also allow for joint development of research proposals and new programmes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)