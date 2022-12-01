New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Four vehicles caught fire in north Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on Thursday evening, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call about the blaze was received at 6:19 pm, they said.

"We got a call that four vehicles had caught fire and accordingly, we rushed four fire tenders to the spot which are at present engaged in fire-fighting operations," a senior official said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

