Menchuka (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): In a significant initiative aimed at empowering local communities and promoting self-reliance, the Indian Army organised a one-month-long comprehensive bakery training program for civilians at Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative forms part of the Army's ongoing efforts to support skill development, enhance livelihood opportunities and strengthen civil-military relations in remote border areas.

The training program was designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in bakery techniques, including bread making, cake preparation, pastry production and hygiene standards in food processing. Instructors from the Army conducted the sessions, ensuring that trainees gained both theoretical understanding and practical skills.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, particularly women, who expressed keen interest in acquiring entrepreneurial skills in the bakery sector. In total, 15 women attended the training over a period of one month. The training aimed to enable participants to establish small-scale bakery enterprises, thereby contributing to local economic growth and employment generation.

Such initiatives reflect the Indian Army's commitment to community welfare and socio-economic development in border regions. By equipping civilians with valuable vocational skills, the Army continues to play a vital role in fostering goodwill and supporting sustainable development.

Participants appreciated the initiative and highlighted its positive impact on their confidence and future livelihood prospects. The Indian Army remains dedicated to organising similar welfare and skill development programs in the future to promote inclusive growth and strengthen the bond between the armed forces and local communities.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Albert Ekka Brigade of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps organised a State-Level Mega Ex-Servicemen Rally at Agartala Military Station, witnessing the participation of over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris from across all eight districts of the state.

The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 1,500 veterans and Veer Naris from all eight districts of Tripura, reaffirming the Indian Army's steadfast commitment towards the welfare and well-being of its veteran community.

The event was graciously attended by Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, as the Chief Guest, along with the presence of senior military and civil dignitaries, including Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, UYSM, AVSM, SM, GOC Spear Corps. During the programme, veterans and Veer Naris were aptly felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service and supreme sacrifice for the service of the nation. (ANI)

