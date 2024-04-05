Jaipur, Apr 5 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a stray dog on Friday near a dargah in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred when Reshma was sitting near a place outside a dargah, waiting for her father. The family, natives of Madhya Pradesh, had come to visit the dargah on the occassion of Ramzan, Amba Mata police station Head Constable Ranjeet Singh said.

Reshma was attacked by a stray dog and was seriously injured. She was then rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

