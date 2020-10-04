Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village under limits of Khair police station, police said.

Shubham Patel, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh Rural said that the girl is admitted to a hospital and her condition is stable.

Also Read | ‘Teach Good Values to Daughters’, Says BJP MLA Surendra Singh While Suggesting How Hathras Like Incidents Can Stop (Watch Video).

"We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)