New Delhi, October 3: A legislator of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh made a contentious remark while suggesting how Hathras-like incidents can be stopped in the state and across the country. MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh, while suggesting that "sanskar" may curb such cases, said good values need to be instilled in "daughters". CBI Probe Ordered in Hathras Case by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh suggested that the government or law enforcement officials alone cannot eliminate the menace of sexual and physical abuse. The social evil need to be eradicated by instilling good values among the younger generation, he said. In what may attract severe flak from the Opposition, the MLA added that parents need to teach the "good values" to their daughters.

"Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of government and good values that can make country beautiful," he said.

Watch Video of Surendra Singh's Controversial Statement

#WATCH Incidents like these can be stopped with help of good values, na shashan se na talwar se. All parents should teach their daughters good values. It's only the combination of govt & good values that can make country beautiful: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia. #Hathras pic.twitter.com/47AmnGByA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

The remarks came amid the nationwide outrage over the alleged gangrape and brutal physical torture of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras district of western Uttar Pradesh. The girl died on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced today that the government would be recommending a CBI probe into the case.

