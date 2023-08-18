Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 18 (PTI) Around 40 people were injured on Friday in a bus accident that happened near Kanimangalam here, police said.

The bus carrying around 50 people onboard met with the accident while it was overtaking another vehicle in the morning, police said.

"All those who were injured in the accident have been shifted to nearby hospitals," police said.

They suspect that the bus veered off the road on which some construction activities are going on.

Police added that none of the injured are in serious condition.

