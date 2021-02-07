Shillong, Feb 7 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,885 on Sunday as 40 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Five more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,601, he said.

The state now has 137 active cases, while 147 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya has tested over 3.45 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

