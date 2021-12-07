New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found dead in outer Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, Hari Narayan Yadav of Darbhanga, did not have any visible injury mark on his body, they said.

The police suspect that the man could have died due to cold. According to his acquaintances, he was unwell for the last few days, they said.

"His Aadhaar card and mobile phone were found in his possession, and no visible injury marks were found on the body," a senior police officer said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, the police said.

