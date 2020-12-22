Amaravati, Dec 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,79,339 as 402 fresh cases were added on Tuesday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the state reported 412 more recoveries and four deaths.

A health department bulletin said the total recoveries increased to 8,68,279 and deaths to 7,082, leaving 3,978 active cases.

Chittoor and Krishna districts continued to report a high caseload with the addition of 86 and 72 fresh cases in a day.

The remaining 11 districts added less than 50 new cases each.

Kurnool, once the top hotbed of coronavirus infection in the state, now has only 99 active cases, second to Vizianagaram that has 76.

Four districts now have less than 200 active cases each, the bulletin said.

Krishna has the highest number of active cases (687), followed by Guntur 555.

Krishna reported two fresh COVID-19 fatalities and Guntur and Kadapa, one each.

