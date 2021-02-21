New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police for allegedly duping more than 80 innocent people to the tune of Rs 8 crores in the name of ponzi scheme.

The accused identified as Gopal Dalapati was arrested from outside gate number 2 of Saket Court Complex on February 18, police said.

"Accused person was absconding since registration of case. He has changed his three addresses continuously and he preferred to hide in congested localities. He used to change his look also. The EOW team had been constantly searching for his whereabouts and keeping a close watch over the activities of his associates," police said. (ANI)

