New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Two civilian flights from Suceava in Romania airlifted 410 Indians nationals to India on Tuesday, the civil aviation ministry said.

The Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. The Indian citizens stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted once they cross to neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

"Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, 410 Indians have been airlifted today (March 8) by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava," a ministry statement said.

