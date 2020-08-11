Dehradun, Aug 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,432 on Tuesday with 411 people testing positive, while two more deaths due to the virus pushed the toll to 136 in the state, the health department said.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 3,787, it said.

Of the two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, one each was reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Haridwar reported the highest number of 143 cases, followed by Dehradun (82), Nainital (49), Tehri Garhwal (39), Almora (36) and Udham Singh Nagar (32), it said.

There were 10 cases reported in Uttarkashi, nine in Pauri Garhwal, eight in Champawat and three in Rudraprayag, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,470 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the infection, 39 migrated out of the state and 136 have died.

