Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) As many as 934 travellers landed at the Mumbai airport from Europe and West Asia on Monday and 416 of them were sent to institutional quarantine in the metropolis, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said these 934 travellers came in 13 flights from different destinations in Europe and West Asia.

He said 416of them were kept under institutional quarantine in the city, while 479 sent to other states.

Thirty-eight passengers were exempted from compulsory quarantine rules for various reasons like pregnancy, advanced age and carrying small kids, he said.

One passenger travelled back to the county from where he had arrived after landing at the airport, the official said but did not disclose details about him.

Meanwhile, the civic body of Mumbai on Sunday amended the earlier SOPs about institutional quarantine of passengers arriving from European countries, including Britain, and West Asia, and brought them in line with Maharashtra government rules.

As per the amended SOPs, such travellers will have to stay in an institutional quarantine facility for seven days and another week in home quarantine, instead of earlier 14-day institutional quarantine.

