Pune, Nov 9 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra reported 418 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,28,507, a health official said on Monday.

With 14 fatalities, the death toll mounted to 8,093, he said.

"Of the 418 infections, 160 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,63,434 cases so far," the official added.

A total of 338 patients were discharged from hospitals in the city in the day, he said.

