Los Angeles [US], March 16 (ANI): 'One Battle After Another' took home multiple Oscar trophies, including the coveted Best Director award.

On receiving the award, Paul Thomas Anderson said, "There will always be some doubt in your heart that you deserve it," said Anderson, "but there is no question at the pleasure of having it for myself."

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He added, "I'm here because of people's faith in me - that give me their faith and their time, and that's the best part about being on a film crew, is being with people. We need each other. This is a wonderful gift, and I'm so happy to call the movies home."

He was nominated alongside Chloe Zhao ("Hamnet"), Josh Safdie ("Marty Supreme"), Ryan Coogler ("Sinners") and Joachim Trier ("Sentimental Value").

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Paul Thomas Anderson also bagged the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar award.

'One Battle After Another' was nominated for 13 Oscars, including best picture, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio, best supporting actor for both Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn, best supporting actress for Teyana Taylor and best adapted screenplay for Anderson, as per Variety.

At previous Oscars, Anderson had been nominated for Best Director for There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread, and Licorice Pizza, while his screenplays for Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Inherent Vice earned him writing nominations. (ANI)

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