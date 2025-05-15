Panitanki (West Bengal) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Special Patrolling Party of 'C' Coy, 41st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), apprehended a Bangladeshi national attempting to cross illegally into India from Nepal near Border Pillar No. 90/1, approximately 800 meters inside Indian territory in the Panitanki border area of Darjeeling district.

The apprehended individual was identified as Md. Redoy Khan (26), son of Milon Mea, a resident of Patikabari Dohorshoila village in Natore district, Bangladesh.

Also Read | Haridwar Shocker: Stalker Rapes Woman After Throwing Chilli Powder in Eyes, Attacks Her With Iron Rod and Knife After Sex Assault; Victim Critical.

According to the SSB, the individual was intercepted near the Panitanki Bus Stand based on specific intelligence inputs. During preliminary questioning, Khan revealed that he had entered Nepal on November 12, 2024, using a valid passport and visa.

"He stayed at Yashin Hotel in Thamel, Kathmandu, where 20-25 other Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly staying," the SSB said.

Also Read | Nuclear Leak Occurred at Kirana Hills? IAEA Rejects Claims of Nuclear Radiation Leakage in Pakistan Amid India's Operation Sindoor.

Khan disclosed that he had planned to travel to Serbia through an agent named Imran, reportedly linked to his father currently residing in Malaysia. Imran took Khan's original passport and photos, promising a fake Serbian visa, but later refused to return the documents and demanded money.

The suspect further claimed that he became involved with a Nepali woman named Aruna Magar, 19, employed at a local spa in Kathmandu.

With no passport and limited means, Khan came in contact with a man named Rajesh, allegedly from India, whom he met through the mobile game Free Fire. "Rajesh sent him NPR 2000 and encouraged him to enter India," said an SSB official.

On May 13, Khan boarded a bus from Kathmandu to Kakarvitta. The next morning, a Nepali guide arranged by Rajesh took him across a riverine route to Panitanki market in India, where he was left alone.

The SSB patrol team apprehended him shortly after his arrival.

No weapons, contraband, or suspicious documents were recovered. However, during questioning, Khan shared photographs of his passport and birth certificate using his mother's mobile number, which helped confirm his identity.

Khan stated that he intended to stay in India for 2-3 days before returning to Nepal.

Officials said the incident reflects broader concerns such as using online platforms for illegal coordination, the involvement of organised networks based in Nepal, and possible Indian links facilitating cross-border movement.

Joint interrogation has been completed, and the suspect is being handed over to PS Khoribari, Darjeeling, for legal action. Intelligence agencies have been alerted to investigate and neutralise the wider network.

SSB continues to remain vigilant along the Indo-Nepal border to prevent any illegal movement or infiltration activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)