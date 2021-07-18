Jaipur, Jul 17 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan so far reached 9,53,334 after 42 more people tested positive, according to official data on Saturday.

Two more people succumbed to the viral disease taking the death toll in the state to 8,949.

The fresh deaths have been reported from Udaipur and Bikaner. Among the new cases, a maximum of 12 were reported from Jaipur.

Rajasthan currently has 496 active cases of COVID-19 with 9,43,889 patients recovering from the disease so far.

