New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The first computerised draw of lots for admission of students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories for entry-level classes in private schools was conducted on Wednesday for 42,000 seats, said Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood.

Sood said that in previous years, the admission process lacked transparency.

"This year, under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the draw of lots was organised in the presence of parents and media to ensure fairness and the registration limit of 2.5 lakh was increased to five lakh," he added.

For nursery admissions, a total of 24,933 seats were available, for which 1,00,854 applications were received. For Kindergarten (KG), 4,682 seats were available, attracting 40,488 applications. In class 1, 14,430 seats were up for allotment, with 62,598 applicants, he shared.

The minister added that the schools for entry-level admissions were around 3,134 --- 1,299 for nursery, 622 for KG and 1,213 for class 1.

"The draw for nursery was successfully conducted, and all data was immediately secured. A three-member committee was directed to send a signed CD containing the information to the Director of Education," Sood said.

All students selected in the draw will receive a message by the evening and will be called to the Directorate of Education (DoE) office for document verification, he said.

"Once the DoE verifies the documents and approves the admission, schools cannot deny admission based on any document-related issue," Sood said.

To ensure the integrity of the process, neither the Director of Education, other officials, parents, nor media representatives were allowed to carry mobile phones inside the room where the draw was conducted to prevent any human interference, he said.

The minister added that the registration period for children with special needs, transgender students and other categories has been extended, as the number of applications received in these categories is lower than the seats available.

