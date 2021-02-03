Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Karnataka logged 426 new COVID-19 cases and two related fatalities, taking the total infection count to 9,40,596 and the toll to 12,225, the Health department said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 433 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of cases reported, with 231 infections.

Cumulatively 9,40,596 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,225 deaths and 9,22,437 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 5,915 active cases, 5,769 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals and , while 146 are in Intensive Care Units.

Of the two deaths reported on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban and Hassan accounted for one each.

Dakshina Kannada, with 61 cases, came next after Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru had 25, Kalaburgai 18, Davangere 12, and Mysuru 10, followed by the others.

Bengaluru Urban was on top in the list of positive cases with a total of 3,99,517, followed by Mysuru 53,486 and Ballari 39,163.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban toped the table with 3,91,263, followed by Mysuru 52,263 and Ballari 38,523.

A total of over 1,72,18,163 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,766 were tested on Wednesday alone. PTI

