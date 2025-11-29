Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirit Somaiya on Saturday claimed that the Jalgaon police arrested 43 Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators for allegedly forging court orders to obtain birth certificates. The case, registered as 129/2025, involves the theft of documents and court seals from the Executive Magistrate's office.

In a post on X, Somaiya shared the documents related to the incident along with the First Information Report mentioning the names of the 43 "Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators". He alleged that the court seal was stolen from the Executive Magistrate's office and that the Executive Magistrate's signatures were forged.

The development comes at a time when the Election Commission of India is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories. While Maharashtra is not part of the current exercise, revisions are underway in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The government has presented the SIR as a cleanup initiative to remove illegal or ineligible voters from the electoral rolls. However, the opposition has sharply criticised it, alleging that the process is being used to disenfranchise legitimate voters.

At present, the most intense protests related to the SIR are unfolding in West Bengal, where the BJP and the Trinamool Congress are locked in a heated confrontation over the intent, implementation, and implications of the revision exercise.

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party formed a national coordination team on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across nine states and three Union Territories. The team plans to visit various states, review the ongoing revision process, and flag any discrepancies or problems the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) may be facing nationwide.

Following the announcement by the Election Commission to conduct phase 2 of the SIR of electoral rolls across 13 states. The issue of BLOs' health and safety has also pitted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against each other, with both claiming the other is threatening and intimidating BLOs to advance their agenda.

On the other hand, a delegation of 10 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday, objecting to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal and other states across the country. (ANI)

