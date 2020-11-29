Kohima, Nov 29 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,159 on Sunday as 44 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

As many as 174 more people were cured of the disease, pushing the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 88.69 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district reported 27 new cases, Kohima 16 and Tuensang one, he said.

Nagaland now has 1,087 active coronavirus cases, while 9,898 people have recovered from the disease and 107 patients have migrated to other states, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Sixty-seven coronavirus patients have died to date, of whom 57 due to the contagion, seven due to comorbidities and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of three other fatalities, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 552, followed by Kohima (317) and Peren (165), the official said.

The state has so far conducted 1.12 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 69,044 RT-PCR, 36,034 TrueNat and 7,742 rapid antigen tests, he added.

